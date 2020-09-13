MDFR: Shots fired while crew responded to call in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crew said someone opened fire while they were responding to a call in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, multiple shots were fired near the 1400 block of Northwest 71st Street, just after 8 a.m., Sunday.

MDFR Chief Manny Dominguez said the crew had responded to an apartment complex to help a person who was having trouble when they noticed a car approach them from behind.

“They began to shoot. They were unsure as to whether they were being the target or not,” he said,

Officials said the crew was still inside of the ambulance when the shooter opened fire. They quickly called police for help.

Neighbors said they were shocked to be woken up by gunfire.

“I was in the bed laying down sleeping. Next thing you know, I just heard gunshots, just flying, just ‘boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,'” said area resident Sonya Scarlett, “so I just look out the window, but I ain’t see nothing, but I heard the shots.”

Police were able to use ShotSpotter alert to pinpoint where the shots came from.

Dominguez said he’s just thankful his crew is OK.

“It was unfortunate. They were in the wrong place at the wrong time,” he said.

There were no injuries or victims reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

