MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department wants to assure people are being safe during the holiday.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving is the peak day for home-cooking fires.

Cooking causes half of all reported home fires and more than two of every five home fire-related injuries.

Fire officials shared some safety tips when it comes to cooking and flames in the kitchen.

“Please remember, never leave your cooking unattended,” said Erika Benitez with MDFR. “Statistics show that unattended cooking is the number one cause of house fires in the country.”

Benitez also suggested using a turkey fryer on a flat surface and never on a wooden deck or garage. She also mentioned making sure the turkey is thawed all the way through and not overfilling the oil in the fryer.

