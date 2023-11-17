MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to reports of a house fire in Miami Gardens, leaving one woman injured.

The blaze broke out around 4:15 a.m. along Northwest 172nd Street and 14th Avenue.

According to MDFR, the fire is now under control and despite heavy smoke, rescuers successfully extracted a woman trapped inside.

Pets, including a dog and a cat, were also rescued from the residence.

Officials said the elderly woman rescued from inside the home was injured and was immediately taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Details on the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire are under investigation.

