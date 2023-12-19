HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were rescued by crews after their boat sank off of the Haulover Inlet.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, late Tuesday afternoon.

“Air rescue being requested on path two, its’s going to be in reference to a vessel taking on water,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner. “88th and Collins Avenue.”

The U.S. Coast Guard also joined MDFR during the search for the boaters.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the boaters were placed on a fire rescue boat.

According to fire rescue, City of Miami Beach Fire Rescue originally received the call of the boaters stranded and referred the incident to MDFR.

One of the boaters was on the phone while he was in the water.

“They advise that the vessel is completely submerged, there’s two patients in the water. Ask if they have flares with them before they went down, anything that can give us a visual,” the dispatcher said.

The boaters were in the water for almost an hour. They were transported to a marina by rescue crews.

A tow boat arrived at the scene to remove the vessel.

What caused their boat to sink is under investigation.

