MDFR responds to yachts on fire in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have responded to a large fire engulfing at least two yachts in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 21st Street and 34th Avenue, just before 5 p.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD hovered near the fire where plumes of heavy black smoke could be seen billowing into the air.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

MDFR continues to battle the fire.

