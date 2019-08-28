MDFR responds to gas leak at warehouse in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are at the scene of a gas leak at a warehouse in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the area of Milam Dairy Road and Northwest 25th Street, just after 3 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials shut down a portion of the road near the warehouse, which is located west of Miami International Airport.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.