MDFR responds to fire at energy plant in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews are at the scene of an energy plant that caught fire in Doral.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to Covanta Energy along Northwest 70th Street and 97th Avenue, just after 6 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD was above the plant where plenty of smoke could be seen billowing from the building.

The plant specializes in turning garbage into electricity.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

