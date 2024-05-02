MIAMI (WSVN) - A collision between two personal watercraft in Biscayne Bay prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene on Osprey Island, located at Biscayne Bay Drive, Thursday afternoon.

According to Fire Rescue, a female was transported to a local-area hospital.

7News cameras captured the woman being put on the stretcher. She appeared to be conscious and alert as she spoke to rescue crews.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where a MDFR boat was searching for the victims.

It is unclear how the crash happened.

Details remain scarce as MDFR continues its investigation.

