NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to an apartment fire in North Miami.

On Friday morning, 14 fire crews responded to the blaze along he 700 block of Northeast 128th Street. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from a single-story apartment building.

The flames forced several families out onto the street as smoke filled their homes. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, 16 people are displaced from the 5-unit apartment complex. No injuries have been reported.

The American Red Cross are providing temporary assistance to the families affected by the fire.

It is not yet clear what caused the blaze.

