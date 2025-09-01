MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Four boaters were rescued after getting stranded in the waters off Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was alerted by the U.S. Coast Guard about a search for a vessel in distress roughly seven miles offshore near the 10800 block and Collins Avenue.

Crews later found four passengers bobbing on sunken vessel. It appears their 25-foot boat capsized and began to take on water.

All four were pulled from the open waters and brought back to shore safely without any injuries.

