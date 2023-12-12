NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene where a 13-year-old reportedly jumped into a canal in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Authorities arrived at the scene, located in the vicinity of 181 NW 85th Street, around 4 p.m., Tuesday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where divers could be seen pulling the teen from the canal.

The teen’s condition is unknown at this time.

