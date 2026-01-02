MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A pickup truck went up in flames after a box of fireworks caught fire, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

MDFR says units were dispatched to reports of a fire in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 183rd Street at approximately 4:15 p.m., Thursday.

Crews found the truck on fire upon arrival.

The blaze was quickly extinguished.

Officials say it started after a box of fireworks that were in the bed of the truck caught fire.

No injuries were reported.

