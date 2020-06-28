MDFR offers tips to stay safe in sweltering heat amid pandemic

MIAMI (WSVN) - The summer heat can lead to serious medical emergencies, especially with children and animals, so the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department has several tips and reminders on how to stay safe while out in the hot sun during the coronavirus pandemic.

MDFR spokesperson Erika Benitez spoke to 7News about concerns revolving around the sweltering temperatures currently being recorded in the region

“Well, as temperatures continue to rise in South Florida, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is urging its residents and visitors to play it safe,” she said.

Playing it safe, however, does not mean stopping the play, but for those who do plan on spending time outside in the heat, officials urge people to make sure of certain things.

“Heat-related emergencies can be avoided if you take some proactive steps,” said Benitez.

The department reminded residents to drink plenty of water, wear light colored and loose-fitting clothing, and be mindful of when they go outside.

“It’s always recommended to limit your outdoor activities to early morning or evening hours, trying to avoid that midday sun,” said Benitez.

Officials also want residents to keep babies and four-legged friends in mind.

“Never leave anyone in parked vehicles, even if the vehicle is parked in a shady spot, especially with children and pets,” said Benitez. “This can actually be fatal.”

As new normal guidelines have parts of Miami-Dade County under mandatory mask orders, officials said it’s important to know your limits.

“You may be required to wear a mask, and we do understand that wearing a mask during this extreme heat can be very, very uncomfortable,” said Benitez, “but if you’re feeling lightheaded, we do urge you to find a cool place where you can cool off, rest for a little while until you feel better,” said Benitez.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends checking on friends and neighbors frequently, especially if they’re elderly.

