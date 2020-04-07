MDFR offers guidelines for 911 callers amid pandemic

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department is asking people who call 911 to follow some specific guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic to help ensure first responders stay safe.

MDFR Chief Wesley Lebron listed what they would like callers to do in a video message posted Tuesday.

“We are here every day to ensure your safety, to lend a helping hand in your times of need,” said Lebron, “but in these uncertain times, we also need your assistance in helping us keep you safe.”

Lebron advised callers to always tell the dispatcher if they have COVID-19 symptoms. They will respond, no matter what.

Callers are also advised to wait for first responders in a room or hallway by themselves, or even better, wait for them outside, if they are able.

Lebron also reminded residents that first responders do not test for COVID-19, so they should refrain from calling 911 hoping to get tested for the virus.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.