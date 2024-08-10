NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out in a Northwest Miami-Dade home left the property uninhabitable and was likely caused by a battery charger, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the house fire along the 9000 block of Northwest 171st Lane, just after 9 p.m., Friday.

7News cameras captured firefighters outside the home and onlookers watching it all unfold nearby. Crews were seen focusing on the garage.

Officials believe a battery charger connected to a phone ignited the blaze.

No one was injured, but the family who lives at the home has been forced out.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.