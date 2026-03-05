OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have gotten the upper hand on a multi-vehicle fire that sparked at a junkyard in Opa-locka.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the blaze near the 12800 block of Port Said Road, just off the Gratigny Expressway, at around 12:55 p.m. on Thursday.

7News has learned the fire ignited as several vehicles were being disassembled and quickly spread to other vehicles that were stacked on top of each other.

At around 1:50 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed the fire was under control, adding no injuries have been reported.

The blaze sparked after a recycling facility in Northwest Miami-Dade burst into flames.

