OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have gotten the upper hand on a massive fire that broke out at a junkyard in Opa-locka and sent dark smoke billowing into the air on Memorial Day.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials on Tuesday morning confirmed the blaze that ignited Monday afternoon is under control after crews worked through the night. However, they said this does not mean their work is over.

Investigators said large blaze sparked in a junkyard along Cairo Lane, near Northwest 135th Street, just after 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, officials said, crews encountered flames and smoke coming from several vehicles.

“We are tapping into many hydrants, including utilizing the canals to draft the water,” said MDFR Chief Ray Jadallah.

The fire quickly escalated to a five-alarm fire over the course of an hour, with winds pushing the embers and flames into a second junkyard and additional businesses. Eventually it would reach a sixth alarm.

Firefighters battled the blaze for more than 14 hours. The explosive fire sent fierce flames shooting into the sky, along with thick plumes of black smoke that were visible from several miles away.

“We do have some apartment buildings that abut the junkyard. Out of an abundance of caution, we did begin to evacuate those residences,” said Jadallah.

While rainy weather is expected to move through the area beginning on Wednesday, it was hard to come by on Monday.

Fortunately, officials said, no injuries have been reported so far.

This is the biggest one I’ve [seen]. Yeah, this, I’ve never seen anything this massive,” said area resident Jean Borges, who owns The Licking restaurant.

At one point, residents in the area received this an alert on their phones to stay indoors, especially for people with medical or respiratory conditions aggravated by smoke. The alert asvised residents to keep their windows and doors closed and set ventilation systems to recirculate indoor air.

“Really bad charcoal. Disgusting flames, it feels gross. It feels like you don’t have a lot of air to go into your lungs and you can’t breathe sometimes. It’s pretty bad,” said area resident Carlos Santana.

The fire also caused problems on the ground. Tri-Rail service was temporarily paused between Opa-locka and the Metro Transfer Station, with riders put on buses to get around the fire zone.

Tuesday morning, 7News cameras captured crews on a ladder as they doused water on the fire.

Meteorologists said the winds are on the strong side, occasionally drawing the smoke up to the west-northwest, so even sections of Interstate 75 into Pembroke Pines and Miramar are being affected.

7News has learned know multiple businesses have been lost. Employees from these businesses were waiting for an update on Tuesday, as they tried to find out what is left of their businesses and all of their belongings.

Isela Gutierrez, who owns Gary Used Auto Parts and JC Motors, was left in tears as she watched her businesses continue to burn to the ground.

“It’s hard to have a business, and you’re losing everything,” she said. “My whole entire life has been here. I’ve been working here since I was 17. Everything is lost, everything.”

The silver lining for Gutierrez is reuniting with her two dogs whom she thought perished in the blaze.

The eastbound lanes of Northwest 135th Street remain closed between Sesame Street and Cairo Lane as of late Tuesday morning. Several hours earlier, the westbound lanes reopened, but traffic in the area remains congested.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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