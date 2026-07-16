SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken to the hospital after his hand was trapped in a food processor in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said that a man’s hand was caught inside a machine used to grind peanuts into peanut butter.

Crews quickly disassembled parts of the machine and were able to free his hand.

He was taken to the hospital for surgery.

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