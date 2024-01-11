MIAMI (WSVN) - A heated dispute between Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lieutenant Fahim Mortazavi and his ex-wife escalated to a strong-arm robbery, resulting in Mortazavi’s arrest.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lieutenant Fahim Mortazavi has been arrested for strong arm robbery and domestic violence. He’s currently in Miami-Dade County jail. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/qlqly9UcCP — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) January 11, 2024

According to an arrest report, Mortazavi arrived at his ex-wife’s home to pick up their three children. The ex-wife began to record their interaction, which Mortazavi noticed, when an argument between them ensued.

Police said Mortazavi got physical as he forcefully removed his ex-wife’s cellphone from her hand in an attempt to erase the recorded interaction. When he was unable to erase the recording, Mortazavi returned the cellphone back to his ex-wife.

When interviewed by police, the ex-wife said Mortazavi robbed her, but it is unclear if it was during the altercation.

Mortazavi turned himself in on Thursday and is now in Miami-Dade County jail, facing charges of domestic violence and robbery.

