MIAMI (WSVN) - A heated dispute between Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lieutenant Fahim Mortazavi and his ex-wife escalated to a strong-arm robbery, resulting in Mortazavi’s arrest.

According to an arrest report, Mortazavi arrived at his ex-wife’s home to pick up their three children. The ex-wife began to record their interaction, which Mortazavi noticed, when an argument between them ensued.

Police said Mortazavi got physical as he forcefully removed his ex-wife’s cellphone from her hand in an attempt to erase the recorded interaction. When he was unable to erase the recording, Mortazavi returned the cellphone back to his ex-wife.

When interviewed by police, the ex-wife said Mortazavi robbed her, but it is unclear if it was during the altercation.

Mortazavi turned himself in on Thursday and is now in Miami-Dade County jail, facing charges of domestic violence and robbery.

