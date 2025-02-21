MIAMI (WSVN) - A former Miami-Dade firefighter has turned himself in to the authorities, months after resigning from the department amid an investigation into the fatal training exercise that claimed his son’s life.

Fransisco Camero was charged with manslaughter and culpable negligence on Friday.

Camero is one of three former Miami-Dade Fire Rescue employees who resigned from the department amid the investigation into his 28-year-old son, Fabian Camero’s death, after a June exercise at a three-story building in Virginia Gardens went wrong.

Firefighters were in the middle of the exercise when someone added too much fuel to what should’ve been a small tar pot fire meant for demonstration.

Detectives said Fabian was not a firefighter. He was rushed to the hospital after the accident, where he died a day later.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava called for a full investigation into what happened. As of October, the incident remains under investigation.

