WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials are working to make sure people are celebrating safely this Fourth of July weekend.

MDFR inspectors on Friday conducted firework sweeps around the county to make sure vendors are properly certified by the state.

They will also make sure vendors are selling only legal fireworks.

Fire safety specialists said shoppers should be careful about where they purchase their fireworks.

“You generally don’t want to be buying fireworks from just any person on the side of the road, from a van, anyplace that looks shady,” said MDFR Fire Inspector Ozzy Norat.

Norat also said that any fireworks sold by legitimate vendors are approved and deemed safe. He urges people to have fun but to stay safe.

