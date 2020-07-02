MDFR inspector, local doctor warn about using fireworks during July 4th weekend

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida fire inspector and a doctor said it’s important to observe safety precautions while using fireworks during the Fourth of July weekend, as authorities crack down on sales of illegal fireworks.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Inspector Ozzy Norat cautioned residents to exercise caution during the holiday weekend.

“We’re expecting a lot more people to participate in shooting their own fireworks from life,” he said.

In some cases, Norat said, doing so can be both dangerous and against the law.

“The fireworks are illegal, at least those that project up in the air and explode are illegal in Miami-Dade,” he said. “Therefore, the fire department has assembled fire safety specialists to go out to these vendors and make sure you’re getting legal fireworks.”

Since shows across South Florida have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, fire rescue officials fear families will celebrate at home illegally.

With more than 10,000 fireworks-related emergency room visits in 2019, doctors caution those planning to shoot their own fireworks may suffer severe injuries.

“Every year, we see people who attempt to shoot their own fireworks coming into emergency departments with burns, with mangled hands, with eye injuries,” said Dr. Baruch Fertel from Cleveland Clinic in Weston.

Last summer, 36-year-old Tavares Hamilton died in Pompano Beach after using an illegal firework.

7News cameras captured family members and friends releasing blue and red balloons to pay tribute to Hamilton.

“If he were still living, he wouldn’t want you to cry and stuff. He would want you to celebrate his life,” said an attendee at the memorial.

A 32-year-old victim in Fort Lauderdale also died as a result of using an illegal firework along Northwest 13th Street.

In Pompano Beach, a 15-year-old boy playing with friends was injured when a Roman candle exploded in his hand.

Officials said vendors caught selling illegal fireworks in Miami-Dade County could face jail time.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.