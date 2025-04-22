MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue inducted dozens of cadets into its program over the weekend.

A group of 39 high school students spent the last 10 months learning important life-saving skills and getting real-life experience with local firefighters.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Cadet Program brings together young adults hoping for a future in the fire service or a medical-related field.

The cadets trained in full gear and got to ride on fire trucks.

Among the students were Khloe and Kendra Gill, twin sisters who have been helping the community for a decade.

“Hi I’m Khloe and I’m Kendra and we’re the safety patrol twins and now we are also officially a MDFR cadets,” said the twins.

Khloe and Kendra, with their mom’s help, have been providing helpful videos on social media for the last 10 years.

From trick or treating, to Fourth of July, to Thanksgiving—the “Safety Patrol Twins” are always making sure to communicate important information to everyone, but especially to kids.

This made their induction into the MDFR Cadet Program extra special to them.

“It’s really an amazing thing because for 10 years, as you said, we’ve been doing the safety videos and I always felt like I did the videos and I wasn’t really apart of the family and now that I’m cadets I can finally say that I am apart of things and I can really make a difference, going out on rides and helping people, learning how to do all of the medical things and the things a firefighter would do,” said Khloe.

Khloe and Kendra plan to continue making helpful videos.

The cadet program is four years long.

