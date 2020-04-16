MDFR, Hialeah firefighters taking additional safety precautions during 911 calls

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida fire rescue departments are adopting additional measures in order to keep first responders and patients safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Firefighters with MDFR are already putting on protective gear every time they respond to every single call. They’re assuming that every call could be a COVID-19 call.

“We could be carrying it and not know it, so it protects us from you, as well as you from us,” said MDFR Lt. Al Mosley.

When MDFR firefighters respond to medical calls, they try to limit exposure with patients. Oftentimes, they have just one firefighter interact with the sick person, and they have the patient come outside into the fresh air if possible.

“If the patient can move on their own power, we are going to ask you to come outside and meet us outside,” said Mosley.

For every single call, MDFR firefighters are wearing two layers of gloves, fluid-resistant sleeves, an N95 mask and goggles.

Officials said they will always respond, but they are urging people with only minor symptoms not to call 911 because it requires them to waste personal protective gear and resources during the pandemic.

“If your symptoms are relatively mild, then call your primary healthcare provider,” said Mosley.

In Hialeah, firefighters are taking similar precautions. The city’s fire department rolled out rapid COVID-19 testing on Thursday.

All 220 Hialeah firefighters will be tested to find out if they have been exposed to the virus.

“This is a real quick way of being able to get a baseline or an idea of how our firemen are actually dealing with this pandemic,” said Hialeah Fire Chief David Rodriguez.

The firefighters union secured the rapid testing with help from the University of Miami.

After a finger prick, results are available in about 15 minutes.

“It is going to help us feel a little safer on the job. Anything we can get done right now is very helpful,” said Hialeah Fire spokesperson Yuri Lopetegui, “because at the end of the day, not only are we here, but we also have to go back home to our families.”

MDFR also has a testing program in place for their firefighters.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

