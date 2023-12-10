SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were able to get the upper hand on a grass fire that sparked near Zoo Miami in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Southwest 119th Avenue and 168th Street, just before 1 p.m., Sunday.

7News has learned the flames did not affect the zoo.

Crews arrived to find about five acres burning. They launched a chopper to drop water on the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters have confirmed the fire is under control. They will continue to monitor the area for hot spots.

