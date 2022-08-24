SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews are working to contain a grass fire that sparked at a county park in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7SkyForce hovered above the blaze at Trinity Pineland County Park, located near Southwest 76th Street and 72nd Court, between Sunset and Miller drives, just after 5 p.m., Wednesday.

About 90 minutes later, 7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials surveying a wooded area where crews had been able to put out the flames, as back fires lit by firefighters in order to contain the blaze burned nearby.

As of 7 p.m., Florida Forest Service officials said, the fire is 80% contained.

Officials said a shed in the area caught fire, and the flames continued to spread due in part to dry weather conditions.

MDFR and Florida Forest Service units arrived at the scene at around 3:45 p.m. and to find a large amount of trees on fire.

Officials said the flames spread to a shed in the area. They were able to extinguish the shed fire.

Crews also lit back fires, including one on the north side of the blaze, in an attempt to contain the blaze.

Cameras showed one of the bombardiers that crews utilized to put out the fire and ensure no hot spots ignite.

No injuries have been reported, and no structures are threatened.

Fire rescue officials said they have received multiple calls of residents reporting smoke in the area without knowing its origin. Officials urge residents, especially those with respiratory ailments, to remain indoors.

The Miami-Dade County Endangered Land Program has managed Trinity Pineland County Park since 1993. An official said the area is a 10-acre preserve that is owned by the state.

The official said the park is an area that requires prescribed burns to prevent serious fires from breaking out. The officials said firefighters have been able to contain Wednesday’s blaze to a specific area of the preserve and turn it into a prescribed fire that will be beneficial to the park’s endangered wildlife.

Crews are expected to remain at the park for the next few days to monitor it.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.