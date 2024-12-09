DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida firefighters came together this weekend for a positive partnership, just in time for the holidays.

Sunday’s Shop, Drop & Roll with a Firefighter event brought together firefighters and rescue cadets with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue at a Walmart in Doral to help families in need shop for toys.

Walmart and Camillus House also joined in to make the giveaway happen.

“We’re shopping for age groups. We’re going to go ahead and, once we put these gifts together, we’re going to go out to the community and spread some joy by giving some of those kids those gifts,” said MDFR Lt. Dan Herrera.

It’s not too late to take part in this toy drive. MDFR is accepting new, unwrapped toys at all its stations through Christmas Day.

