MDFR firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - A member of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has tested positive for COVID-19, the department said.

In a statement issued Monday night, MDFR officials said the firefighter tested positive on Sunday.

For safety reasons, officials said, all employees who work on his shift have been relieved of their duties for the time being.

Crews have deep cleaned the station where that patient is based.

MDFR officials said none of their response times will be affected because of this.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

