KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of eight boaters who were stranded off the coast of Key Biscayne.

The U.S. Coast Guard requested Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Fireboat 21 to assist in their search for a vessel in distress 10 miles off shore, near 76th Street and Collins Avenue, just after 1:40 p.m. on Saturday.

The crew of Fireboat 21 located a 20-foot boat with eight passengers on board that was requesting assistance due to being low on fuel and taking on water as a result of being caught in rough seas.

All passengers were safely transferred onto Fireboat 21 and brought back to shore with no reported injuries.

MDFR officials remind boaters to check weather conditions before heading out on the water.

