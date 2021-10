MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a junkyard fire in Medley.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Northwest 84th Avenue and 72nd Street, just before 7 a.m., Saturday.

Cameras captured multiple vehicles engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported.

