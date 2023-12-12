Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) prevented a potential disaster as they extinguished a fire at the Grand Beach Hotel Bay Harbor.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, with units dispatched to 9601 E Bay Harbor Drive in Bay Harbor Islands.

The fire was confined to a dock situated behind the hotel, according to information provided by MDFR.

Fortunately, the blaze did not escalate to the main building, and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the dock fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.