SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A home that caught on fire in Southwest Miami-Dade prompted a swift response by firefighters.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the home, just after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, near Southwest 143rd Court and 111th Street.

Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming through the roof of the house.

Everyone inside the home had to be evacuated before firefighters arrived.

Once at the scene, they were able to get the fire under control.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is now under investigation.

