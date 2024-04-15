NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in Northwest Miami-Dade early Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of 204th Street and 55th Court.

Around 5:30 a.m. several fire trucks were seen picking up their equipment once the fire was extinguished.

One man inside the burning home said he is not sure what caused the flames to ignite but is glad everyone got out safely.

Residents have reported that the fire also impacted a neighboring house. Video footage showed damage to a blue house next to the house that caught fire.

It is unclear how many people occupied the house but officials said four people suffered minor burns—no one wanted to be transported to the hospital.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene and will assist the residents affected by the fire.

