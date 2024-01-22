SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) took on a fierce blaze at a three-story apartment near Southwest 200th Street and 111th Avenue on Sunday night.

The call came in at 10:05 p.m. when concerned residents reported a possible fire. Upon arrival, fire units confronted heavy smoke and flames engulfing the apartment.

Firefighters launched an aggressive attack, successfully extinguishing the fire and preventing further damage.

A total of 47 firefighters were deployed to the scene, working to bring the situation under control.

No injuries were reported, as all occupants had successfully evacuated the building before the situation escalated.

“Right now, one family needs Red Cross, and everybody else was allowed back into the building,” said MDFR Chief Ralph Baena.

Emergency services were on standby to provide support to those affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation as authorities worked to determine the extent of the damage.

