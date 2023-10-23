NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) units responded to a neighborhood in Northwest Miami-Dade after a person fell from a roof.

The situation unfolded at a house on Northwest 82nd Circle Court, near Northwest 192nd Street, Monday morning.

Live video footage showed the two-story house’s roof enveloped in a white plastic covering, normally indicating the structure had a leak.

According to SkyForce’s Ralph Rayburn, a person who was on the second-floor roof somehow fell onto the first-floor roof and broke both their legs.

Rescue crews were seen on the scene as they executed a technical rescue to get the victim off the roof.

A helicopter landed on a nearby path of land to airlift the person to the hospital, as his situation was considered a trauma alert.

