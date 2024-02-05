SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) crews were at the scene of a fire at a condominium complex in Sunny Isles Beach.

On Monday around 8 a.m., 7Skyforce was overhead as MDFR was on the scene at Parque Towers, located on the 300 block of Sunny Isles Boulevard, where they had all their equipment out to battle the flames inside.

According to MDFR officials, when units arrived at the scene they found light smoke exiting an apartment unit.

Live footage showed tenants outside of the building as fire crews worked the scene. A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boat was on the water to oversee the blaze that occurred on the 22nd floor of the complex.

When MDFR crews extinguished the blaze, they remained on the scene to investigate where the fire came from and checked for carbon monoxide exposure.

The aftermath of the flames took out a glass window that belonged to the balcony railing.

Officials have confirmed that no one was injured during this fire.

Commuters should avoid Sunny Isles Boulevard heading eastbound as heavy delays were evident near the condominium.

