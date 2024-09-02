OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials had their hands full dealing with a house fire and a shooting on adjacent blocks in an Opa-locka neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a reported apartment building fire located at Wilmington Street and 22nd Avenue, Monday afternoon.

Firefighters asked residents to evacuate the building and stand outside as they watched crews put out the fire.

Residents tell 7News that the fire is under control and no injuries were reported.

One block away, Opa-locka Police and Miami-Dade Police were investigating a double shooting in the area of Rutland Street and 22nd Avenue.

Officials say one person was injured due to the shooting but at this time their condition is unknown.

MDFR is currently working to airlift the victim to the hospital.

At this time, it is unclear how many people were injured in the shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

