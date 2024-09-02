OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters working to put out an apartment fire had to take cover during a double shooting in an Opa-locka neighborhood, that injured one person.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a reported apartment building fire located near Wilmington Street and 22nd Avenue, Monday afternoon.

Firefighters asked residents to evacuate the building and stand outside as they watched crews put out the fire.

One block away, a shooting took place that forced fire crews to stop and take cover.

“Priority, Priority, shots fired, northwest of the building, all personnel take cover behind truck,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner.

Opa-locka Police and Miami-Dade Police were investigating a double shooting in the area of Rutland Street and 22nd Avenue.

Officials say one person was injured due to the shooting but at this time their condition is unknown.

MDFR airlifted the victim to the hospital.

7News captured one man in handcuffs and escorted to a police cruiser. As the investigation continues multiple people have been detained for questioning, according to police.

At this time, it is unclear how many people were injured in the shooting.

As of Monday evening, police are still on the scene and have the area taped off as they begin their investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.