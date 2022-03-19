MIAMI (WSVN) - Several South Florida first responders were honored for their devotion to service in the aftermath of the partial condominium collapse in Surfside.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue employees were recognized in a ceremony held at loanDepot Park in Miami, Saturday morning.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava delivered a heartwarming speech about the honorees and their work last summer.

“During a time that was filled with great pain and uncertainty each and every day, our Miami-Dade Fire Rescue team went above and beyond, and today I am filled with love, pride and sadness for what has happened,” she said.

The awards recognized all aspects of the search-and-rescue efforts after the June 24 collapse that killed 98 people.

