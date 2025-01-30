HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - As recovery efforts continue at the Potomac River after an American Airlines plane collided in mid-air with an Army Black Hawk helicopter, divers in South Florida are training for emergencies just like this.

7News cameras on Thursday captured members of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dive team as they trained at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah.

Andy Alvarez, Chief of MDFR’s Marine Services Bureau, said they want to ensure they are prepared if an airline accident were to occur in a South Florida body of water

“It is extremely risky,” he said.

Alvarez said the time of the day always affects first responders’ search efforts. At night, there is less clarity in the water.

“They have, you know, the environment that they’ve got to deal with, and then on top of that, they have other rescue boats and other people that are out there doing the same thing, trying to search and canvass that body of water, so now that becomes a hassle to the people that are actually in the water,” he said.

Another big factor is the temperature of the water. The waters of the Potomac River are currently near freezing.

“In freezing temperatures, like they have right now during that incident, they’re diving [in] about 35-degree water,” said Chief Abraham Iglesias, Officer in Charge of MDFR’s Dive Rescue Bureau.

With hypothermia, Iglesias said, a person can survive for an average of 20 to 30 minutes. In South Florida waters, they have the advantage of warmer temperatures

But officials said the rescue efforts are always quick and precise.

“Right now, our water temperature is 68 degrees. From the time we get our dispatch call, we try make all efforts to try to rescue you within that hour, so that we can actually try to bring you back,” said Iglesias. “We actually have documentations of guys that have been submerged underwater for over 25 minutes, and we’ve done it with our efforts, not only found them, we’ve rescued them.”

MDFR officials said their divers usually dive with five to eight pounds of equipment, while up north, they are diving with 25 pounds of weight, making it more challenging

“Inside that dry suit, they’ve got thermal protection, so they have a lot more equipment and weight that they have to compensate for in order for them to even be able to break the surface of the water,” said Alvarez.

As of Thursday evening, MDFR officials said they have not been asked to assist ion recovery efforts in Washington, D.C., but they are ready to help.

