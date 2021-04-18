MDFR crews help Husky with head stuck in car wheel

(WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews and a local animal clinic came to the aid of a Husky after it got its head stuck in a car wheel.

MDFR crews and staff from Knowles Animal Clinic were able to pull off the “ruff” rescue in an unspecified part of the county, Sunday.

After they lightly sedated the dog, crews were able to slip its head out.

Firefighters said the best thing to do in a situation like this is to keep the animal calm.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.