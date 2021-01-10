MDFR crews give seniors COVID-19 vaccine amid rollout

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews helped administer COVID-19 vaccines this weekend to help ensure as many seniors as possible received the long-awaited shot.

People 65 and older waited in long lines to receive their doses at sites across South Florida, Saturday.

Cellphone video recorded by MDFR captured first responders at Tropical Park giving the vaccine to seniors who were sitting in vehicles.

The popular location has been transformed into a drive-thru vaccination site for seniors by appointment only.

But before they rolled up their sleeves, some people said there was some confusion and frustration.

Among those waiting in line to receive their shot was Rob Finz.

“It’s been brutal. The first time I got here, they closed down the gates, so then I had to go to wait two hours and go to Miller Road, and then they opened that [entrance] up, and here I am,” he said.

People also showed up for their appointments at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

In Broward County, several vaccination sites also opened for seniors 65 and older by appointment only. They will continue vaccination efforts on Sunday.

For more information about making an appointment at Miami-Dade vaccination sites, click here. For sites in Broward, click here.

