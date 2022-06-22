SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elephant at Zoo Miami beat the heat in a most refreshing way, thanks to some local first responders.

Video posted by the zoo showed Ardy receiving a bath on Wednesday, courtesy of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Crews rolled into the zoo, hooked up their hoses to a fire hydrant and got to work, soaking the 11-year-old Asian elephant.

To boot, zoo officials said, all that water created mud wallows that the pachyderm used to coat his skin, further protecting him from the blistering sun and annoying insects.

