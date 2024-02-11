MIAMI (WSVN) - A boating accident involving a Bayside tour boat sent more than a dozen people to the hospital, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash several miles away from PortMiami, just after 3:15 p.m., Sunday.

MDFR officials said two vessels collided, injuring 29 people in total.

7News has learned one of the vessels involved in the crash was the Thriller sightseeing boat.

Paramedics have transported 13 patients. At least one of them was airlifted to the hospital.

The extent of the victims’ injuries remains unclear, but no fatalities have been reported.

Units with with City of Miami Fire Rescue, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded to the scene.

7News cameras captured multiple MDFR units at PortMiami, where the patients were brought to shore.

Officials said those patients who had no complaints were treated and taken back to Bayside.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.