MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools unveiled it’s new unique campus in the heart of Miami.

A historic day, as the district unveiled a first in the nation campus model, a building that doubles a school and workforce housing for its educators.

The district held their ribbon cutting Monday, for the new Southside Preparatory Academy on Southwest 3rd Avenue in Brickell.

The school will be serving middle school students in the neighborhood, a huge need the district says it is meeting as other schools in this area have reached capacity.

The $39.2 million investment features a seven story building with state of the art facilities, but the historic part of this project is the 10 affordable housing units for local educators located within the same building.

The district says it’s goal is to allow them to live where they work and play.

“Our starting teachers especially have a great opportunity to live where they work and play also afterwards, it’s a unique model, innovative model that is starting to move forward throughout Miami-Dade especially, the state, and other states as well,” said MDCPS Chief Officer of Facilities Design and Construction Raul F. Perez.

The district says they have not yet figured out how those units will be awarded once those educators that meet the requirements apply for them, but they do tell 7News that this is just the start.

They hope to launch this model in other parts of the county in neighborhoods like Wynwood and South Miami.

