MIAMI (WSVN) - As the conversation around immigration grows more heated, Miami-Dade County Public Schools made the difficult decision to end citizenship classes for immigrants due to cuts in federal funding.

The popular service, known as Fast Track to Citizenship, supported thousands of lawful permanent residents in South Florida, including help with the 20 page naturalization application in preparation for the exam. The program later charged a $43 fee.

MDCPS, in collaboration with Catholic Legal Services and the Archdiocese of Miami, has previously helped immigrants gain their citizenship across the district for years. Just last week, he spoke up about Alligator Alcatraz, the new migrant detention facility in the middle of the Everglades.

“Mass deportations is not going to be a solution that will ultimately benefit our country,” said Archbishop Thomas Wenski, Archdiocese of Miami. “When we see people making light of the sufferings of other people by making jokes about the pythons, or the alligators, or the boa constrictors, it really is demeaning.”

Meanwhile, in the fight against Alligator Alcatraz, the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida has joined in an environmental lawsuit against the state. Having already condemned the facility, the filing on Monday signals a new level of opposition by the tribe, a major political donor.

“If a hurricane comes, because this is Florida, they have a lot of fuel going on inside, they said they’re going to house 5000 people,” said Betty Osceola, a Miccosukee Tribe member. “So what are their evacuation plans? Are they going to leave them stranded here? What’s going to happen to all that waste if it goes into the environment?”

The federal lawsuit seeks to stop the project until it undergoes an environmental review process as is required by federal and state law.

As the fight continues, Florida Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar introduced the Dignity Immigration Act on Tuesday, which would protect those who have been in the country for over five years.

“They did break the law,” she said. “They are illegal. They are undocumented. But they have been here for over five years contributing to the economy. No path to citizenship in my law. No amnesty. No path, ever. Just bring them out of the shadows and make them pay a fine for seven years. That is billions of dollars to the treasury. Make them give us one percent of their salary over seven years. No federal programs. No health insurance. Then, they can go back home for Christmas. They can come back, continue working, buying homes, paying taxes, and continue contributing to the economy.”

The bill is a bipartisan one, co-sponsored by a Texas Democrat.

