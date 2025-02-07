(WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher is facing deportation after being detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The Miami Herald reported a middle school science teacher with the district was detained Thursday.

The teacher is a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals(DACA) recipient. DACA is a temporary program that allows delays the deportation of undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. before the age 16. The programs also allows recipients to work, obtain a social security number and a drivers license.

Miami-Dade Public Schools said they comply with all federal guidelines and all employees are authorized to work when they are hired.

