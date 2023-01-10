MIAMI (WSVN) - A solution has been found for students who were unable to go back to class after their school suddenly shut down. Officials are now working to get many more students enrolled at other locations as soon as possible.

Riverside Elementary School is one of several Miami-Dade County Public Schools welcoming students from the Allapattah Wynwood private school that’s no longer open.

After realizing the family-operated school closed Monday, parents were outraged.

That’s when M-DCPS stepped up to help.

“We’re gonna get their beautiful children in school right away,” said Dr. Jose L. Dotres, the superintendent of M-DCPS.

District officials said they gave more than a dozen students registration packets and sent them to their neighborhood schools, like Riverside Elementary.

Other schools include the following:

Citrus Grove Elementary

Comstock Elementary

Paul L. Dunbar K-8 Center

Earlington Heights Elementary

Santa Clara Elementary

Shenandoah Elementary

Phillis Wheatley Elementary

Some parents apparently registered their children by the end of the school day Monday.

As for Allapattah Wynwood, a legal battle between relatives has led to its closure.

Herbert Fonseca, who was the former assistant principal at the school, said his father is the executive director of the school.

The firings at the school apparently happened in December.

That’s when parents said they received a letter from an attorney representing the executive director of the school, which explained that former employees withheld passwords for computer systems, and that is part of what is keeping the school from operating.

There is also a lawsuit with the executive director suing his own children, accusing them of trying to take over the operation.

Now, the superintendent is making sure that they work with students and parents to make sure there is room for them.

Parents that need help can call 305-995-3000.

The school and their attorney did not respond to calls from 7News.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.