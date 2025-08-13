(WSVN) - Students and administrators in Miami-Dade County are heading back to school Thursday and for the first time, the county is launching a hotline to help with any questions or concerns you may have.

It will be up and running starting Wednesday, from 7 a.m. to 7.p.m. through August 22.

Parents, students and employees can call or use a live chat feature.

It’s all part of a push to get families ready.

Click here to access the Live Chat at MDCPS Customer Service Center or call 305-995-HELP (4357) for assistance in English, Spanish, and Haitian-Creole.

