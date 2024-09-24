MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools are focusing on fathers who play a major role for schools and students.

The school board kicked off a special celebration of “Fathers in Education Day” at Pinecrest Elementary, on Tuesday.

The event was founded in 2014 by the Fatherhood Task Force of South Florida.

A group called Watchdog D.O.G.S. dads, which was founded four years ago, is made up of dads who volunteer to provide support to teachers and faculty at drop-off, dismissal, and throughout the school day.

The group’s head watchdog dad was honored during Tuesday’s celebration.

“An extra set of eyes, to make sure that the little ones don’t go outside the fence, or doing stuff they’re not supposed to do. Dads feel valued; we’re doing the things that we’re naturally, innately prone to doing as fathers. I mean every dad that I talk to seems to love being in here,” said Shawn Thomas.

The dads also have lunch with their children, read to them, and help with any schoolwork tasks necessary.

It’s part of “Fathers in Action and Advocacy Week,” which started Monday and lasts through Friday.

